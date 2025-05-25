One Simple Swap Can Turn A Basic Burger Into A Mexican-Inspired Masterpiece

Burgers come in all shapes and sizes, and you are never going to hear us disparaging any of them. There are steamed burgers, smashburgers, and regional styles (like Mississippi's famous slugburgers) — but some of the best versions happen when you take two different cuisines and mash them together. Case in point: Kate Shungu's legendary quesadilla burger recipe, which starts by swapping your traditional burger bun for a tortilla — and just like that, you have a Mexican-inspired masterpiece on your hands.

Why does it work so well? Essentially, you're trading in all the best qualities of a quesadilla — the ultra-melty cheese, the crispy and chewy tortilla — for all the occasionally problematic qualities of a hamburger (the soggy or too-bready bun, the fillings that stage a jailbreak halfway through eating). This mash-up also swaps in zippy pico de gallo for the usual thick tomato slices, and leans on a quick homemade chipotle mayo and lime juice to tie everything together with tang, heat, and general deliciousness. Trust us: Once you taste the combo of a savory, juicy burger patty with the slightly toasted tortilla, you might never look at a regular burger the same way again.