Excuse Us, But What's A Mississippi Slugburger?

Around here at Food Republic, we know that nothing gets the tummy rumbling like talking about slugs ... wait, that can't be right. Let's try that again. If you ever find yourself perusing a North Mississippi menu and the words "slug" and "burger" leap out at you, don't lose your lunch — it's not what you think.

Much like Mississippi mud pie — whose name also evokes something a little questionable — the unsavory title of the slugburger distracts from the fact that this is a dish very much worth trying. Mississippi slugburgers are simply hamburgers with a little extra (non-mollusc) filling thrown in to help stretch the budget. They're then deep-fried and topped with mustard, pickles, and onions.

A brainchild of the Great Depression, this creation hails from the city of Corinth, near the Tennessee border. While the exact specifications of the dish's history remain unclear, it is generally accepted that a Chicago transplant named John Weeks created the original slugburger around 1917. In fact, the original name for them was the Weeksburger. He added flour and potato flakes to the ground meat in order to stretch his provisions and sell more burgers, which he did for a nickel — or, as it was called in the parlance of the time, a slug.