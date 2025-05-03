For More Flavorful Pizza With Little Effort, Swap Out The Base Ingredient

When weeknight meal prep becomes monotonous and ordering takeout feels like too much of a splurge, having a homemade pizza night is the perfect way to bring some pizazz to the dinner table. Whether you're cooking for yourself, your family, or a group of hungry friends, customizing your own personal pies unlocks an element of playfulness that can easily break through a mealtime rut. Sure, you can always elevate a frozen pizza with extra cheese and inventive ingredients, but there's another popular freezer aisle purchase that can seriously upgrade your home pizza game: garlic bread.

If you're a fan of using French bread to make easy pizzas, the concept here is quite similar –– but significantly more flavorful. Since this bread comes pre-loaded with herbs, butter, and loads of garlic, all you'll have to do is slather on your favorite pizza sauce, sprinkle on some cheese, and pile on your favorite toppings (tip: Stop by the salad bar at your grocery store to grab all your toppings in one go). You can even prep your garlic bread pizzas in advance and freeze them for up to two months. To do so, wrap each pizza in cling wrap and aluminum foil, then place them in a freezer-safe storage bag.