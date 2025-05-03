Do Charcoal Filter Splatter Screens Actually Prevent Cooking Odors From Spreading? We Asked An Expert

If you've never experimented with a splatter screen, you're missing out on the freedom of not having to spend precious time and energy cleaning grease stains off the stove. But there's a way to take the fastidiousness up a level, and that's by using a splatter screen that also features a charcoal filter to eliminate odors. To learn more about whether this tool is worth the money and effort, Food Republic spoke with Ryan Knoll, cleaning expert and founder of Tidy Casa, a professional home cleaning service based in sunny Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona.

Knoll was effusive in his belief in charcoal's ability to be up for the task. "Charcoal is odor's worst enemy thanks to a process called adsorption," he said. Adsorption is a process that involves one material sticking to the surface of another (think of paint sticking to the surface it's applied to), compared to absorption, which involves one material transferring its particles into another (think of water going into a sponge). "Activated charcoal has an incredibly porous surface that traps odor molecules in its tiny nooks and crannies," he continued.

Knoll explained that's all that's needed to turn the splatter screen from a cheap kitchen tool that prevents hot food splatter into an incredibly effective odor-shield. "The screen allows steam and air to pass through while the charcoal layer snags odor molecules before they can escape into your kitchen. That's why charcoal home or car air filters work so well. It's all the same science."