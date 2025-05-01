The Boxed Mix You Can Substitute For Flour And Still Get Seriously Great Cookies

We've all been there: you're getting ready to bake cookies, you're assembling the ingredients, you're so close you can almost taste the buttery goodness ... and then you realize that you forgot to restock the flour after your last bake session. Alas and alack! But wait — all hope isn't lost, just reach into your pantry and grab that box of pancake mix. According to one expert, it makes for a perfectly acceptable substitute when making cookies.

Deana Karim, owner and founder at Good Dee's, was kind enough to speak with Food Republic and walk us through how to use this adaptation method to produce as good, if not better, cookies. "Pancake mix is essentially flour [plus] leavening [plus] a little sugar and salt, which makes it an all-in-one base," she said. "It works in cookies because it gives structure like regular flour, the built-in leavening helps cookies rise or spread without extra baking soda/powder, [and] the slight sweetness and balanced salt can simplify the recipe." The exact ingredients in store-bought pancake mix vary depending on the brand, but these basic building blocks can be found in nearly all mixes, making them an ideal substitute for rescuing your cookie plans.

"This makes it a convenient swap in a pinch, especially for basic drop cookies," Karim shared. Drop cookies, for those unfamiliar with the term, are any cookies that can be "dropped" straight from the scoop or hand onto the baking sheet, rather than requiring rolling or shaping.