What To Know Before You Make Burgers With Brisket

When you're ready to upgrade your burger-making game, consider reaching for a high-quality meat like ground brisket. From Gordon Ramsay's perfect trio of ground meats to a blend that will dominate grilling season, many elevated recipes have one thing in common: adding brisket to the mix. We spoke with Abe Karmach, CEO and founder of True Made Foods, to discuss why blending this deliciously meaty cut is so important for burgers.

"Ground brisket is a great addition to burgers, but should never be 100% of your ground beef," Karmack said. "Brisket is a stronger, tougher meat with less marbling (which is why it typically needs to be cooked low and slow)." This is especially true if you're using a brisket flat rather than a deckle of beef. While full of dense, beefy taste, its leanness means it won't provide enough hearty, fatty flavor that most burgers require to stay juicy.

"Adding brisket to burgers gives the burger structure, but it should never be more than 25% of the total mix," Karmack continued. "You still need to add chuck or sirloin and/or short rib, preferably 80-20 (the more fat, the better), to add [flavor and create] a juicy burger." Combining brisket with other cuts creates a dynamite starting point for any backyard burger. Once it's fired up, it's time to move on to condiments and toppings that beautifully blend with the complex flavors in the patty to deliver the best possible meal.