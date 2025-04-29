What To Know Before You Make Burgers With Brisket
When you're ready to upgrade your burger-making game, consider reaching for a high-quality meat like ground brisket. From Gordon Ramsay's perfect trio of ground meats to a blend that will dominate grilling season, many elevated recipes have one thing in common: adding brisket to the mix. We spoke with Abe Karmach, CEO and founder of True Made Foods, to discuss why blending this deliciously meaty cut is so important for burgers.
"Ground brisket is a great addition to burgers, but should never be 100% of your ground beef," Karmack said. "Brisket is a stronger, tougher meat with less marbling (which is why it typically needs to be cooked low and slow)." This is especially true if you're using a brisket flat rather than a deckle of beef. While full of dense, beefy taste, its leanness means it won't provide enough hearty, fatty flavor that most burgers require to stay juicy.
"Adding brisket to burgers gives the burger structure, but it should never be more than 25% of the total mix," Karmack continued. "You still need to add chuck or sirloin and/or short rib, preferably 80-20 (the more fat, the better), to add [flavor and create] a juicy burger." Combining brisket with other cuts creates a dynamite starting point for any backyard burger. Once it's fired up, it's time to move on to condiments and toppings that beautifully blend with the complex flavors in the patty to deliver the best possible meal.
Best toppings and condiments for brisket burgers
While the classic lettuce, onion, and tomato combination is perfectly fine for a burger made with brisket, why settle for ordinary when you've already done so much work to produce an extraordinary patty? Abe Kamarck shared that his True Made Foods products takes things a step further, especially for burgers made with brisket. "We add grilled onions and jalapeños to the burger and our Pitmaster Texas Bold BBQ Sauce, which is a classic hill country BBQ sauce recipe, designed ideally for brisket," the expert told Food Republic.
As a rule, just about anything you'd serve with barbecue brisket works for a brisket burger. Since your patty has so much meaty taste, the heavier, smokier ingredients won't outshine it. Barbecue sauces laden with spice and sweeteners are especially delicious, producing a sweet and savory sandwich that's perfect for summertime cookouts. Conversely, sharply acidic ingredients like garlic dill pickles or even a thin layer of kimchi provide a contrast to the heavy meatiness of brisket burgers while also offering some much-needed crunch.
As the expert suggested, the addition of extra-hot ingredients like jalapeños are also a great way to eat brisket burgers. True to its name, using bold, spicy peppers as a condiment complements the subtler flavors of brisket quite well. Plus, the juices from your other cuts become practically suffused with capsaicin, spicing up each bite. The addition of a sugary barbecue sauce, a cooling ranch, or even mayonnaise can help mitigate the heat, so everyone can enjoy the flavors without sweating too much.