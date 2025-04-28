How Is Caviar Harvested And Is There A No-Kill Method?

When someone mentions caviar, it's hard not to conjure images of fine dining and expensive dishes. Designed to be a salty delicacy served atop various little bites, caviar is the cured roe of fish that make for a classy dining experience. (Though caviar also pairs well with potato chips.) But, before it makes its way to your table at a restaurant or to those coveted caviar tins you can pick up at Costco, the roe must first be harvested, and there are a few ways of doing so.

The classic method of harvesting caviar unfortunately requires the fish to be killed before extracting the roe. Although ultimately resulting in the fish's death, the traditional process aims to be as humane as possible by first rendering the fish unconscious. Caviar in its purest form comes from sturgeon fish, which have a low fat content and easily freeze and fall unconscious when placed in cold water. Once unconscious, the sturgeons are quickly killed and cleaned, and their roe sacks are removed via an incision along the fish's belly before its body shuts down. The eggs are then screened on a piece of mesh to remove them from the sack membrane and finally filtered and cleaned before final packaging. Many caviar farms still use these traditional methods but now that caviar is everywhere and on everything, harvesters have invested in no-kill methods as well — potentially leading to a more sustainable farming situation.