Are Eggs Considered Dairy?

As one of the animal products most of the world consumes, some people are under the impression that eggs are dairy. However, dairy is not simply defined as an animal product that does not require the slaughtering of that animal. The Merriam-Webster definition of "dairy" is "milk from a cow or other domestic animal (such as a goat)."

So, no, eggs are not considered dairy. They do fall under the umbrella term of "animal product," which is any meat, such as pork and beef, secretion, such as milk or honey, or byproduct, such as bones or hides. While the popularity surge of plant-based products similar to milk, such as vegan alternatives for heavy cream or oat milk (which isn't always gluten free), has made the FDA rethink their classification of "milk," that does not change what is and isn't considered dairy. To be dairy, a product must use the lactose-rich liquid originating in a mammal's mammary gland — milk. Chickens are birds, not mammals, so they are physically incapable of producing milk and therefore can never be raised for dairy products.

This is an especially important distinction for those with food allergies. People with lactose intolerance should feel no fear of eating eggs, and people with egg allergies shouldn't abstain from dairy products. Eggs simply are not dairy. But how did this misconception arise? The explanation may be as simple as grocery store layout efficiency.