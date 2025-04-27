The Popular Wing Chain That Uses Beef Tallow For Delicious, Crispy Fries
While it's possible to achieve restaurant-quality food at home, or even make your own copycat recipe from your favorite chain, some dishes are never quite as good — french fries in particular. Something about a fresh batch of fries coming through the drive-thru window or on the plate next to your meal feels impossible to recreate, especially from a place like Buffalo Wild Wings. Why? This restaurant's extra crispy fries are made with a special ingredient that you don't see in deep frying very often these days: beef tallow.
Very few restaurants and fast food chains use beef tallow to make their fries, which is what sets Buffalo Wild Wings apart from other fried chicken establishments. According to its allergen list, Buffalo Wild Wings officially fries its french fries in beef shortening, which is essentially another name for tallow. But what even is beef tallow, and how do restaurants cook with it? It is a rendered form of cow fat that has a particularly high smoke point, making it ideal for cooking methods like deep frying.
Tallow also has a savory quality to it that, in combination with its fat content, gives a flavorful and crispy edge to fried food. The tallow allows for a quick fry, so the inner potato stays tender — hence why Buffalo Wild Wings has that fry taste you don't find at fast food chains, which typically use vegetable oil. So, if you've ever wondered what the secret to umami-packed, crispy french fries is, look no further than beef tallow.
More about restaurants and beef tallow
Are french fries the only thing that can be cooked in beef tallow? Certainly not, and in fact, everything fried at Buffalo Wild Wings is done in beef shortening. Their allergen list confirms that — whether it be wings, pickles, or the Ultimate Nachos — the items are fried in beef tallow. Now you know what makes all of Buffalo Wild Wings' food taste so good. Note that beef tallow is also much less oily than other frying fats and oils, which helps take away that heavy, greasy texture in favor of a nice and crunchy bite. It's a combination of savory flavor and a light taste that makes the whole menu successful.
Despite mixed reactions about nutrition regarding beef tallow at restaurants, there are a handful of chains that have turned back to using this ingredient. Among the most recognizable are Outback Steakhouse — which fries its famous Bloomin' Onion in beef tallow — Popeye's, and Steak N' Shake. While not all of these are french fry exclusive, you'll notice that these chains certainly haven't dropped in popularity. As beef tallow continues to re-stake its claim on the restaurant industry, it will be interesting to see if other chains follow suit and begin using this ingredient. But in the meantime, consumers can put their taste buds to the test and visit Buffalo Wild Wings to see if tallow fries are all they're cracked up to be.