Beignets Vs Donuts: What's The Actual Difference?

There's just something about fried dough that makes for some of the most irresistible desserts, no matter the form it takes. Deep fried, on a stick, smothered in chocolate, filled with cream ... the opportunities are endless. Yet not all doughy treats are created equal and are not to be confused with one another, particularly beignets and donuts. But what's the difference between these two iconic desserts? Is there really that much that separates them? The answer is a surprising "yes."

Although they may appear to be in the same family of pastries, beignets and donuts differ in a few key qualities: ingredients, rising time, appearance, and signature serving style. Donuts tend to be the denser alternative to beignets — not to mention they can be alternatively made with a cake batter as well — and are known to be significantly more versatile and elaborate. Meanwhile beignets seem to thrive off simplicity, with their classic square shape and sugary topping. Not to mention one has French origins while the other is an American staple. Both desserts are great options for serving large crowds as they can be cranked out relatively quickly and customized to your guests liking. But, you can't serve them without knowing their differences, so pay close attention to what separates these classically sweet, fried desserts.