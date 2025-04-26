The Crispy Topping That's Key For The Ultimate Fried Chicken Crunch

Part of what makes fried chicken so good is the satisfying crunch when you bite into it, married with the juicy chicken inside. You can find all kinds of tips for producing that prized exterior, from cooking techniques, to different types of breading (like a bag of Fritos), to double-dredging. But one unexpected crispy topping provides not only exceptional crunch but delicious flavor too: French fried onions.

The crispy onions make us think of Thanksgiving green bean casserole, but they can be used in lots of other ways, like topping a burger, sprinkled on a salad, changing your fried rice forever — or as an oniony, crackly coating for chicken. The basics of the recipe are simple: Dip the chicken in beaten egg, dredge it in crispy onions that have been crushed in a plastic bag with a rolling pin, and cook it in the oven or an air fryer. Chicken breast or tenders are ideal, since bone-in legs or thighs take longer to cook. That could make the onions more likely to burn before the chicken reaches a safe 165 degrees Fahrenheit internal temperature. Trying to fry the chicken also risks the direct intense heat burning the onions.

Give the chicken even more flavor by adding seasonings you like to the crushed fried onions, such as pungent garlic powder, woodsy rosemary, spicy cayenne pepper, or smoky chili powder. Coating the chicken with something like honey mustard or melted butter mixed with mustard and Worcestershire sauce instead of beaten eggs before covering it with the crispy onions is another flavorful option.