Add One Crispy Ingredient To Change Your Fried Rice Forever

Fried rice is one of the world's most popular rice dishes. Comforting, savory, and packed with flavor, it was invented back in the Sui dynasty of China (A.D. 589–618) and quickly became a staple in many Asian cuisines. While a basic recipe is made with rice, eggs, soy sauce, oil, and simple veggies like carrots, many delicious ingredients can upgrade fried rice. For example, adding some crispy onions is one of our favorite ways to bring both texture and a rich depth of flavor to the dish.

While adding onions to fried rice is typical, they're usually included in the beginning of a recipe along with the rest of the veggies. This causes the onions to soften significantly, adding a beautiful complexity to the dish, but not much else. Crispy onions, on the other hand, are sliced onions that are fried until golden. We suggest adding them at the end of the cooking process so that they don't get soggy. They'll give your fried rice a much-needed textural element while adding a salty umami flavor that really pulls everything together.

To make crispy onions, you can make them yourself by frying them in neutral oil or using an air fryer to get the job done. Additionally, you can use store-bought fried onions for an easy and convenient way to top your fried rice.