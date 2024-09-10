For Ina Garten's Pancakes, The Secret Ingredient Isn't Regular Butter

If you're searching for the secret to an amazing morning meal, look no further than Ina Garten's tip for perfect pancakes: using clarified butter in your pan. With a higher smoke point than regular butter, clarified butter can withstand the heat of the pan without browning. This allows you to achieve a gorgeous golden brown exterior that's satisfyingly crisp, while the inside remains light and fluffy. Plus, it can infuse a subtle nutty flavor.

You can make clarified butter in a cinch. All you need to do is remove the water and milk solids, leaving pure butterfat. Simply heat the butter in a pan on the stove until it melts and begins to foam. Then, let the mixture sit for several minutes before using a spoon to skim off the foam and straining it through cheesecloth and a mesh strainer. Be sure to avoid stirring during the process so the milk solids can settle at the bottom of the pan.

Once you've made the clarified butter and it has cooled off completely, store it in the refrigerator. It should remain fresh and safe to use for at least a month.