For Ina Garten's Pancakes, The Secret Ingredient Isn't Regular Butter
If you're searching for the secret to an amazing morning meal, look no further than Ina Garten's tip for perfect pancakes: using clarified butter in your pan. With a higher smoke point than regular butter, clarified butter can withstand the heat of the pan without browning. This allows you to achieve a gorgeous golden brown exterior that's satisfyingly crisp, while the inside remains light and fluffy. Plus, it can infuse a subtle nutty flavor.
You can make clarified butter in a cinch. All you need to do is remove the water and milk solids, leaving pure butterfat. Simply heat the butter in a pan on the stove until it melts and begins to foam. Then, let the mixture sit for several minutes before using a spoon to skim off the foam and straining it through cheesecloth and a mesh strainer. Be sure to avoid stirring during the process so the milk solids can settle at the bottom of the pan.
Once you've made the clarified butter and it has cooled off completely, store it in the refrigerator. It should remain fresh and safe to use for at least a month.
Other ways to upgrade your pancakes
In addition to clarified butter, there are a number of other ways to ensure your pancakes turn out perfectly. First, try using bread flour to create incredibly fluffy pancakes. Bread flour can also enhance the flavor and create a texture that's pleasantly chewy.
Another way to achieve beautifully fluffy pancakes is to allow the batter to rest before ladling it into the pan or onto a griddle. Give the batter several minutes to thicken after mixing the dry ingredients into the wet. That little bit of patience will reward you with diner-worthy, light pancakes. When cooking, try to tame the temptation to flip too soon. Give the pancakes plenty of time to rise, and only flip them once bubbles begin to break on the surface and the sides are just cooked.
Finally, if you're making pancakes for a crowd, you may need to keep them warm until ready to serve. To do this, simply place them in a warm oven, unstacked, so they don't get soggy or stick together. Additionally, have all your pancake accouterments in place so you can serve your light, fluffy, and fresh pancakes immediately.