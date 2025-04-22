It may stand to reason that if a company is good in the ice cream game, it will also shine in other dairy arenas. Such is the case with the Tillamook brand, which delivers one of the highest-quality store-bought vanilla ice creams out there. Tillamook also ranks as one of the best store-bought butter brands on the market, lending rich creamery goodness wherever butter is needed. It comes as little surprise, then, that in terms of superior store-bought cheddar cheese slices for topping a hot hamburger, Tillamook reigns as the best in the business in that category, as well.

Food Republic ranked 12 cheddar cheese brands from the best to the worst in terms of their taste, texture, and meltability on burgers. Of all the contenders, our taste tester found Tillamook's Sharp Cheddar Cheese Slices to be satisfying on all counts, putting the product in the No. 1 slot among its competitors. Creamy and well-textured with the perfect amount of sharpness, this high-quality cheese is the ideal pairing for burgers and beyond. When you want a sharp bite tempered with smoothness and clean flavor, it just doesn't get much better than Tillamook.