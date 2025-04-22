Our Favorite Cheddar Cheese For Burgers Is From A Brand Known For Its Ultra-Rich Ice Cream
It may stand to reason that if a company is good in the ice cream game, it will also shine in other dairy arenas. Such is the case with the Tillamook brand, which delivers one of the highest-quality store-bought vanilla ice creams out there. Tillamook also ranks as one of the best store-bought butter brands on the market, lending rich creamery goodness wherever butter is needed. It comes as little surprise, then, that in terms of superior store-bought cheddar cheese slices for topping a hot hamburger, Tillamook reigns as the best in the business in that category, as well.
Food Republic ranked 12 cheddar cheese brands from the best to the worst in terms of their taste, texture, and meltability on burgers. Of all the contenders, our taste tester found Tillamook's Sharp Cheddar Cheese Slices to be satisfying on all counts, putting the product in the No. 1 slot among its competitors. Creamy and well-textured with the perfect amount of sharpness, this high-quality cheese is the ideal pairing for burgers and beyond. When you want a sharp bite tempered with smoothness and clean flavor, it just doesn't get much better than Tillamook.
Award-winning cheese with high-ranking quality
Simple ingredients that are also high quality are important in any food product, but this is perhaps particularly true for cheese. Something meant to taste dairy fresh will certainly stand out in all the wrong ways if it contains artificial flavors or fillers. Tillamook's cheddar slices certainly excel in terms of their ingredient list. Keeping it simple, the company's sliced cheddar cheese includes only four components: cultured milk, salt, enzymes, and annatto (that naturally derived food coloring that gives cheddar cheese its iconic orange hue).
Tillamook offers its pre-sliced sharp cheddar in both farm-style thick cut and thin cut sizes, accommodating individual tastes for more or less cheesiness. Though it's hard to imagine anybody wanting less melty, gooey cheese on top of their burger — but it takes all kinds to fill the freeway.
The brand has won awards for its cheese, including being named "Best Cheddar in the World" at the 2024 World Cheese Awards, beating out almost 5,000 other cheese products from 47 other countries. That's certainly some big validation that Tillamook's cheddar rightfully belongs on your burgers!