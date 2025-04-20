Before Drinking Beer, Here's How To Know Which Ones Have Caffeine In Them

When we're drinking beer, we're usually interested in its alcohol percentage, not its caffeine content. That's with good reason, because beer generally doesn't have caffeine, and thinking it does is not among the common myths you thought were true about beer. However, beer made with coffee, tea, or chocolate, ingredients that do have caffeine, may contain some of the stimulant.

If you are avoiding caffeine, there are things to keep an eye out for before drinking beer. Most importantly, read the label. Unfortunately, food and beverages in the U.S. that have naturally occurring caffeine aren't actually required to provide that information on the label. Only added caffeine, like in soda, must be disclosed, and even then, not how much. Ingredient labels are also optional for beer, so there may or may not be a list of ingredients where you could look for coffee, tea, or chocolate. But you can look at the name of the beer and see if any of the three are mentioned as part of it. You could also reach out to the brewer to try to get the information.

Even if you discover that one of these three ingredients is in a beer, it doesn't necessarily mean it has caffeine. Herbal teas (the ideal tea to use when making non-alcoholic drinks) don't have caffeine, for instance, and beers that have chocolate flavor may not actually have any cacao in them. But without more information, you could still choose to give them a pass.