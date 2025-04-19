The Best Way To Freeze Hot Dogs And How Long They'll Last

While we hate to see it happen, sometimes all the hot dogs that come in a pack don't get cooked up. You might buy a pack of hot dogs, and they end up sitting in your fridge for a few days while you remain largely uninspired to eat them. Even though Ina Garten considers hot dogs a breakfast food, it can seem like there just aren't enough meals in the day to use them up. That's okay because they actually freeze super well and last a while once frozen — up to two months (compared to seven days opened, in the fridge). Food Republic got the low-down from Chris Mattera, culinary innovator at North Country Smokehouse, on how best to prep them for the max shelf-life in the freezer.

"If the original packaging is a vacuum bag and is in good condition, I would not hesitate to freeze them in it," he told us. So actually, if you have an unopened package of hot dogs, there is hardly any prep needed — just put them in, as-is. Mattera continued, "If it is not already under vacuum, I would recommend re-packing them in a single layer in a vacuum bag (Food Saver style is fine) before freezing." If you don't have a vacuum sealer, a zip-top freezer-safe bag will also do the trick; you might also wrap them with aluminum foil or plastic wrap before bagging them to help prevent freezer burn.