Do Powdered Eggs Have As Much Protein As The Real Thing?
Eggs are undoubtedly a staple product in most kitchens, given their versatility in recipes and, of course, their high nutritional value. However, there are always cases where fresh, whole eggs may not be an affordable or practical option. But what if we told you there was a way to maintain your protein intake using eggs without having to buy them by the dozen?
Powdered eggs are a foolproof substitute for empty grocery shelves. Also known as egg powder, it's made by dehydrating scrambled eggs and grinding them into a fine dust. Powdered eggs are great when you don't have electricity (since they don't require refrigeration) or when you don't want to use a fresh egg in a batter. The best part? Since they're simply the dehydrated form of an egg, they also retain most of their nutrients.
The average large egg contains six or seven grams of protein, and the powdered equivalent — about two tablespoons — contains the same amount. Powdered eggs also come in a few varieties, including whole egg powder, egg yolk powder, and egg white powder. Note that the majority of an egg's protein is found in the whites, so if you're looking for the highest-protein substitute, opt for powdered egg whites. Regardless of which kind you choose, egg powder is the nutrient-packed solution to your alternative egg needs.
Powdered eggs are versatile and convenient
Adding powdered eggs to a recipe can be a great way to boost protein, and is also an easy swap for meal prepping. For recipes with dry batters like cake mix or breakfast dishes, you can use egg powder to create things like just-add-water pancake mix — perfect to take on the go for an adventure like camping. Egg powder still works as a thickening agent, without the danger of shell pieces ending up in your food. In essence, your egg powder will return to something similar to its original state when you add water or cream, so you can still use it as a base for scrambles. The same goes for swapping fresh egg whites with the powdered version.
Since powdered eggs are made by being cooked and ground down under high heat, they are technically not raw and therefore safe to eat as is. This means you can add egg white powder as your secret ingredient for satisfying smoothies for more nutrients and amino acids. They'll thicken up a bit, but still blend nicely with your other ingredients, helping you avoid the hassle of cleaning up a dirty pan. Since eggs are such a superfood, it's great to have alternative options to maximize their presence in your diet. With so many kinds of powdered eggs that still carry the same protein as the real deal, this ingredient is a smart solution to avoiding high prices without sacrificing nutrition.