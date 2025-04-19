Do Powdered Eggs Have As Much Protein As The Real Thing?

Eggs are undoubtedly a staple product in most kitchens, given their versatility in recipes and, of course, their high nutritional value. However, there are always cases where fresh, whole eggs may not be an affordable or practical option. But what if we told you there was a way to maintain your protein intake using eggs without having to buy them by the dozen?

Powdered eggs are a foolproof substitute for empty grocery shelves. Also known as egg powder, it's made by dehydrating scrambled eggs and grinding them into a fine dust. Powdered eggs are great when you don't have electricity (since they don't require refrigeration) or when you don't want to use a fresh egg in a batter. The best part? Since they're simply the dehydrated form of an egg, they also retain most of their nutrients.

The average large egg contains six or seven grams of protein, and the powdered equivalent — about two tablespoons — contains the same amount. Powdered eggs also come in a few varieties, including whole egg powder, egg yolk powder, and egg white powder. Note that the majority of an egg's protein is found in the whites, so if you're looking for the highest-protein substitute, opt for powdered egg whites. Regardless of which kind you choose, egg powder is the nutrient-packed solution to your alternative egg needs.