The Secret Spice You're Missing For Chicken Wings With A Seriously Unique Flavor Kick

There's something incredibly satisfying about enjoying a plate of savory, crispy chicken wings — even when it makes a bit of a mess. Not only is the finger food perfect for sharing, but they're also highly versatile and work with various flavors and sauces. If you're bored with your usual chicken wing sauce, there is a way to spice up traditional recipes. Food Republic spoke to Benjamin Kahriman, COO of Americano restaurants, who said the secret to unique and flavor-packed chicken wings may be hiding in your spice rack: turmeric.

"Turmeric adds an earthy, slightly peppery flavor and a vibrant golden color to chicken wings," said Kahriman. Many chicken wing recipes suggest boiling your wings first to cook off fat and tighten up the meat fibers. Unfortunately, this can remove some of the flavor from the chicken — but according to Kahriman, turmeric helps prevent this, while elevating your homemade chicken wings in the process. "Turmeric is also a great way to make a chicken wing recipe more memorable and unique by adding flavor complexity beyond typical spices and providing a subtle, intriguing flavor that sets them apart," the expert elaborated.

Kahriman shared that turmeric's beauty is in its subtlety and the way it anchors other flavors. With its slightly earthy flavor and hint of spiciness, turmeric is much more subtle than, say, drowning your chicken wings in sriracha or a bold jerk marinade. Instead, Kahriman described the pepperiness of turmeric as "a gentle warmth that tingles the palate."