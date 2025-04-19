The Secret Spice You're Missing For Chicken Wings With A Seriously Unique Flavor Kick
There's something incredibly satisfying about enjoying a plate of savory, crispy chicken wings — even when it makes a bit of a mess. Not only is the finger food perfect for sharing, but they're also highly versatile and work with various flavors and sauces. If you're bored with your usual chicken wing sauce, there is a way to spice up traditional recipes. Food Republic spoke to Benjamin Kahriman, COO of Americano restaurants, who said the secret to unique and flavor-packed chicken wings may be hiding in your spice rack: turmeric.
"Turmeric adds an earthy, slightly peppery flavor and a vibrant golden color to chicken wings," said Kahriman. Many chicken wing recipes suggest boiling your wings first to cook off fat and tighten up the meat fibers. Unfortunately, this can remove some of the flavor from the chicken — but according to Kahriman, turmeric helps prevent this, while elevating your homemade chicken wings in the process. "Turmeric is also a great way to make a chicken wing recipe more memorable and unique by adding flavor complexity beyond typical spices and providing a subtle, intriguing flavor that sets them apart," the expert elaborated.
Kahriman shared that turmeric's beauty is in its subtlety and the way it anchors other flavors. With its slightly earthy flavor and hint of spiciness, turmeric is much more subtle than, say, drowning your chicken wings in sriracha or a bold jerk marinade. Instead, Kahriman described the pepperiness of turmeric as "a gentle warmth that tingles the palate."
How to use turmeric in your chicken wings
If you're looking for the best way to cook chicken wings with the addition of turmeric, Benjamin Kahriman had some suggestions. As he explained to Food Republic, turmeric has a strong earthy flavor "similar to the undertones you might find in root vegetables or other spices like cumin." While it can provide a savory foundational note that anchors other flavors, it can easily overpower a dish if you're not careful.
This vibrant-colored spice is also extremely potent in flavor — especially when compared to more widely used spices like paprika and garlic powder. When making chicken wing sauce, the expert advised, "Begin with a smaller proportion of turmeric in your blend compared to these. A good starting point might be a ratio of 1:2 or 1:3 (turmeric to other main spices)." Another trick for cooking with turmeric is toasting the spice before adding it to a dish — the whole turmeric root can be toasted when you are cooking with fresh varieties, or add ground turmeric to a hot pan for a few minutes. According to Kahriman, this will "deepen its flavor and reduce some of its raw earthiness."
Finally, if you're concerned about adding too much turmeric to your chicken wings, Kahriman suggests using a glaze, which will provide more flexibility than a dry rub. The right amount of turmeric glaze is ultimately up to the individual enjoying the chicken wings, as more can always be added for those who prefer an extra bold flavor.