If you've ever struggled to slice through a beautifully cooked steak, the culprit might not be your technique, but rather the tool in your hand. Many home cooks underestimate just how much knife sharpness affects both the presentation and texture of sliced steak.

Matsu chef William Eick gets straight to the point, "The best knife will always be the sharpest one." When your knife lacks proper sharpness, it tears and shreds the meat fibers instead of cleanly slicing through them. This doesn't just look messy, it also makes your steak less enjoyable to eat. Justin Owens of Manzo Piedmontese agrees: "The main goal is not mangling the meat, so being sharp and precise is the name of the game." A sharp knife allows you to make clean cuts that preserve the meat's texture and juiciness.

Executive chef Kylian Goussot, Lafayette Steakhouse, recommends high-quality stainless steel or carbon steel blades as they maintain a sharp edge longer and provide better control when slicing. There are plenty of ways to keep your knives nice and sharp. Ina Garten's secret weapon is the the Chef's Choice Model 320 Flexhone/Strop Pro Knife Sharpener which will have your knives looking brand new with each sharpen. Alternatively, see if there are professionals in your area that provide the service — there are some grocery stores that will do it for you. You could also try this trick using the underside of a plate.

While a well-sharpened chef's knife or slicing knife works excellently for most steaks, serrated knives have their place. Owens notes that serrated knives can be helpful with grilled cuts that have a thicker crust. For everything else, it won't be suitable, as Eick points out, "The serrated (knife) causes the meat to move more, which will force the juices out of the steak more easily, resulting in a drier bite."