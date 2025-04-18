How Are Hot Dogs Really Made And How Much Are They Processed?

Hot dogs are one of the world's favorite foods — so much so that it seems like every country (and even every city) has their own spin on one. Even Anthony Bourdain had his favorite hot dog style. We wanted to learn more about what goes into making one — like what ingredients go into them and how they're processed. To do so, Food Republic spoke to Chris Mattera, culinary innovator at North Country Smokehouse, to get his expert hot dog opinion.

When it comes to ingredients, not all hot dog brands are created equal. In fact, it's important to understand that the better the product, the fewer ingredients it will likely have, according to Mattera. "Hot dogs are traditionally made of pork and/or beef, seasoned with spices like paprika, coriander, garlic and onion, and then smoked or cooked," Mattera said. "Higher quality hot dogs will have less water and fewer overall ingredients than more processed ones."

Regarding the lower quality ones, you'll likely notice some discrepancies both on the packaging and when you're eating them. "A more heavily processed hot dog will also be made from 'mechanically separated meat', rather than whole pieces of meat, and will usually have a less firm texture and lack flavor when compared with a higher quality one, due to the diluting effect of the water," Mattera explained.

When they're made, even the highest quality hot dogs will undergo a similar process. "The meat is chopped very finely and then blended with a small amount of cold water and the seasonings to create a smooth, firm, and springy texture that gives the finished product its familiar snap when biting," Mattera said.