The Expert-Approved Egg Substitute That Doesn't Come In A Carton
Whether you find yourself in the midst of a nationwide egg shortage, need a vegan egg substitute because powdered eggs just don't cut it, or need to accommodate an egg allergy, a terrific and simple solution can be found in the form of flax eggs. To get the inside scoop on this nutritious, high-fiber substitute, Food Republic spoke with food scientist and founder of Organic Solace, Ken Tobby.
While Tobby acknowledged that flax isn't a usable egg substitute in all situations, it's a great option for baking and specific cooking applications. "[Flaxseeds] are high in soluble fat that thickens when hydrated; this helps in holding different ingredients together and adds some moisture to baked products such as cookies, pancakes, and muffins," he explained. "Besides, they offer a slightly nutty taste and improve nutrition with fiber and omega-3s, making them a natural, wholesome option for egg-free cooking."
Creating a flax-based egg substitute is straightforward -– you simply mix ground flaxseeds with water. You can buy seeds that have already been ground into meal, or you can purchase whole seeds and grind them yourself using a spice grinder or a mortar and pestle. "Blending 1 tablespoon of flax egg with 3 tablespoons of water forms a cream-like consistency which resembles eggs' binding qualities," Tobby detailed. This will be a substitute for one chicken egg. "[Allow] the flax combination to sit for some minutes before introducing it to the recipe, making a good gel-like consistency for perfect binding," Tobby instructed.
Using your flaxseed egg substitute
When baking with a flax egg substitute, certain types of recipes are best for the application. "Flax eggs often do best in moist, dense recipes such as chewy cookies, pancakes, muffins, and quick breads, where eggs majorly work as a binder instead of a leavening agent," Ken Tobby shared. "Because flax eggs do not offer a similar lift as conventional eggs, home cooks might have to add some soda or baking powder for fluffier outcomes, particularly in cakes."
Obviously, one won't get scrambled eggs from a flaxseed substitution. But they do lend themselves well to certain savory applications, too. "When it comes to savory dishes such as fritters or veggie burgers, flax eggs aid in holding ingredients without changing taste," Tobby explained. "Since flax eggs hold moisture, decreasing other liquids somewhat might help put a stop to overly dense textures."
Flax eggs can be incorporated into recipes in the same way as a regular egg — no special combination techniques are needed. Simply blend in the flax mixture where your recipe calls for an egg. Time-saving tip: Mix your flax egg at the beginning of a cooking project so it can gel while you're completing the other recipe steps. Between 5 and 10 minutes will let your flaxseed mixture congeal.