The Expert-Approved Egg Substitute That Doesn't Come In A Carton

Whether you find yourself in the midst of a nationwide egg shortage, need a vegan egg substitute because powdered eggs just don't cut it, or need to accommodate an egg allergy, a terrific and simple solution can be found in the form of flax eggs. To get the inside scoop on this nutritious, high-fiber substitute, Food Republic spoke with food scientist and founder of Organic Solace, Ken Tobby.

While Tobby acknowledged that flax isn't a usable egg substitute in all situations, it's a great option for baking and specific cooking applications. "[Flaxseeds] are high in soluble fat that thickens when hydrated; this helps in holding different ingredients together and adds some moisture to baked products such as cookies, pancakes, and muffins," he explained. "Besides, they offer a slightly nutty taste and improve nutrition with fiber and omega-3s, making them a natural, wholesome option for egg-free cooking."

Creating a flax-based egg substitute is straightforward -– you simply mix ground flaxseeds with water. You can buy seeds that have already been ground into meal, or you can purchase whole seeds and grind them yourself using a spice grinder or a mortar and pestle. "Blending 1 tablespoon of flax egg with 3 tablespoons of water forms a cream-like consistency which resembles eggs' binding qualities," Tobby detailed. This will be a substitute for one chicken egg. "[Allow] the flax combination to sit for some minutes before introducing it to the recipe, making a good gel-like consistency for perfect binding," Tobby instructed.