Who Makes The Best Gluten-Free Hot Dog Buns?
If you're gluten-free like me, buying bread can feel like voting in a political election — sussing out the least bad choice from a pile of unappealing options (especially because gluten-free bread can be expensive, and sometimes still quite dissatisfying). The selection is particularly minuscule for a specialty bread like hot dog buns. So, imagine my surprise when I tried Schär Gluten-Free Hot Dog Rolls for the first time. This is hands down the best gluten-free hot dog bun out there — which, admittedly, doesn't sound like much considering the limited options. But these taste better than any bun I ever ate pre-gluten-free. That's saying something!
Gluten-free buns — when you can find them — are generally dense and dry, and many brands fall apart when you attempt to separate the halves to insert a hot dog. The Schär buns, however, are soft, pillowy, and fresh-tasting. When I opened the packaging, I was immediately greeted with a really appetizing aroma. I wasn't expecting that. Far too often, one chokes down something gluten-free — you don't sigh with anticipation, which I admit I did. Before I even added the hot dog, I knew I was in for something good. And I was right.
These buns are so soft and appealing — I might venture to say they're cloud-like. While eating one, I ran out of dog with some bun still left over — and I didn't even mind! Usually, it's game over with any bun once your hot dog is gone. In this case, I was perfectly content finishing off the soft, roll-like bread sans meat.
One ingredient may be the secret to Schär's hot dog bun goodness
Schär's Gluten-Free Hot Dog Rolls contain psyllium seed husk, a staple ingredient for making better gluten-free bread. It's a key element for keeping GF baked products from falling apart and being overly dry.
Acting as somewhat of a gluten substitute, the substance forms a gel when combined with wet ingredients. It's an excellent binder, helping gluten-free baked goods retain moisture as well as lending elasticity. Other popular non-gluten hot dog buns, like those from Udi's and Canyon Bakehouse, don't contain psyllium seed husk. Those brands are also considerably drier and don't hold together nearly as well. So, maybe the absence of that ingredient is one of the reasons those companies' buns aren't nearly as good as Schär's or, honestly, even in the same ballpark.
For their vastly superior taste and texture, the Schär buns are a good value. I paid $5.49 for a package of four. In contrast, a bag of four Canyon Bakehouse Sub Rolls retails at $7.99, and those buns have a decidedly dry, stiff texture that had me quickly retracting my hot dog and putting it into a Schär roll instead. When you feel like you have to rush-chew your way through a bun just to get past it and reach your favorite brand of hot dog, what's the point, honestly?