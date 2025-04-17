Who Makes The Best Gluten-Free Hot Dog Buns?

If you're gluten-free like me, buying bread can feel like voting in a political election — sussing out the least bad choice from a pile of unappealing options (especially because gluten-free bread can be expensive, and sometimes still quite dissatisfying). The selection is particularly minuscule for a specialty bread like hot dog buns. So, imagine my surprise when I tried Schär Gluten-Free Hot Dog Rolls for the first time. This is hands down the best gluten-free hot dog bun out there — which, admittedly, doesn't sound like much considering the limited options. But these taste better than any bun I ever ate pre-gluten-free. That's saying something!

Gluten-free buns — when you can find them — are generally dense and dry, and many brands fall apart when you attempt to separate the halves to insert a hot dog. The Schär buns, however, are soft, pillowy, and fresh-tasting. When I opened the packaging, I was immediately greeted with a really appetizing aroma. I wasn't expecting that. Far too often, one chokes down something gluten-free — you don't sigh with anticipation, which I admit I did. Before I even added the hot dog, I knew I was in for something good. And I was right.

These buns are so soft and appealing — I might venture to say they're cloud-like. While eating one, I ran out of dog with some bun still left over — and I didn't even mind! Usually, it's game over with any bun once your hot dog is gone. In this case, I was perfectly content finishing off the soft, roll-like bread sans meat.