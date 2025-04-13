The Crucial Flavor Step You Might Be Overlooking Before Cooking Rice

Rice is rice, right? A simple starch that only requires water and a little time to become the perfect, neutral side to any meal. And yet, the deeper down the rabbit hole of cooking techniques you go, the more you realize that the perfect approach to rice is one that constantly develops new layers. You may be very familiar with washing your rice, or the lemon juice hack that makes your rice extra fluffy, but odds are you're still missing a key trick to get the most flavorful rice: toasting it.

According to recipe developer and culinary content creator Kyle Taylor, toasting your rice before cooking it allows you to add multiple levels of flavor to the dish. "Toasting kicks off the Maillard reaction. Even without visible browning, you're slightly altering the starches and adding nutty depth to the flavor," he told Food Republic in an exclusive interview. This extra step also helps keep your rice separate during the cooking process, so you can avoid an overly sticky and mushy texture.

While there are many types of rice out there, some respond to this treatment better than others."I've found it's especially noticeable with long grains like jasmine and basmati," the expert shared. The benefits of this extra step are numerous — not only does toasting the rice add flavor and prevent it from clumping or sticking together, but it also speeds up the cooking time, raising the temperature of the grains so the grain can start absorbing liquid faster and more evenly.