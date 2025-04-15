Nostalgia Meets Adulthood: The Easy Way To Turn Cosmic Brownies Into A Boozy Milkshake

The early 2000's era Little Debbie classic, Cosmic Brownies, have made their way back into the hearts, stomachs, and snack drawers of foodies everywhere. Known for their fudgy consistency and brightly colored chocolate-knub topping, this treat is the epitome of nostalgia feeding our inner child. But, with the wisdom of world renowned Pâtissier Adriano Zumbo, we've discovered how to turn this childhood treat into an adults-only recipe.

Introducing the Cosmic Brownie boozy milkshake: a balanced blend of old school ingredients with an alcoholic twist. To make this sweet treat, Zumbo told Food Republic in an exclusive interview, "Break the brownies into smaller pieces and place [them in a blender] or milkshake whizzer with milk, caramel sauce, booze (rum) and ice cream." Rum can be naturally nutty, and certain types mix especially well with chocolate, which will nicely complement the richness of your brownie shake. To finish off the recipe, Zumbo advised, "Put in a banana, 2 spoons of malted milk powder, vanilla and salt." The malted milk powder helps give desserts depth, ensuring that smooth milkshake texture while still keeping the brownie bits intact.

To really go all out, be sure to use chocolate ice cream in your mixture for an added boost of decadence. Top the milkshake off with whipped cream, cocoa powder, and the same colorful chips found on top of the brownies. The result is a nod to the sweet childhood treat, with a subtle punch from the liquor that will help lessen the sugar overload without overwhelming the palate.