Skip The Rice Cooker And Make Perfect Grains In Another Quick Appliance
Rice is one of the most popular and versatile staple ingredients in the world –– not only are there dozens of types of rice in the world, but there are also countless cuisines in which it is enjoyed and numerous ways that it can be prepared. While many people default to making their rice on the stove top or in an electric rice cooker, there's another handy household appliance that can make cooking rice an absolute breeze: the microwave. For tips on how to make perfect rice in the microwave, Food Republic spoke to recipe developer and culinary content creator Kyle Taylor, founder of He Cooks.
While it's no secret that the microwave is king when it comes to convenient cooking hacks, Taylor noted that the appliance is often "overlooked" where rice is concerned. "It's a pretty solid method for cooking rice, especially when speed and ease are the priority," he said.
Since microwaves heat up food differently than a rice cooker, though, Taylor suggests sticking to smaller batches of long-grain or jasmine rice in order to get the best results. "Texture-wise, a rice cooker gives you more even steam and a fluffier finish," he explained, "especially for stickier or short-grain varieties." That being said, microwaved rice can be just as fragrant and delicious when the proper method is employed. "The microwave can get impressively close when done right," noted Taylor. "It just requires a bit more precision on water ratio and timing."
The expert method for making perfect rice in the microwave
Cooking rice in the microwave is a super speedy and convenient way to get dinner on the table in minutes. However, there are a few key steps to take when doing so to ensure you get optimal results. The first thing to consider is the ratio of rice to water. While it may be tempting to use the fingertip trick to eyeball how much water your rice needs, recipe developer Kyle Taylor recommended measuring out 1¾ cups of water per cup of rice to ensure your grains are properly hydrated.
Once everything is measured out in a deep microwave-safe dish and covered with a lid or plate, cook the rice "on high for 10 minutes," Taylor explained, "then let it rest for 5 minutes, with the lid still on, to finish steaming." This last part is absolutely crucial: "Don't skip the resting phase," Taylor warned.
Since every microwave is a little different, rice can sometimes cook unevenly. To mitigate this issue, Taylor recommended that you "stir once halfway through to avoid pockets of undercooked rice." Another common issue with microwaved rice — as with stovetop rice –- occurs when the water begins to boil over the edge of the pot or bowl being used for cooking. However, Taylor noted, "The key is to use a deep enough bowl, so water doesn't bubble over."