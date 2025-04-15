Skip The Rice Cooker And Make Perfect Grains In Another Quick Appliance

Rice is one of the most popular and versatile staple ingredients in the world –– not only are there dozens of types of rice in the world, but there are also countless cuisines in which it is enjoyed and numerous ways that it can be prepared. While many people default to making their rice on the stove top or in an electric rice cooker, there's another handy household appliance that can make cooking rice an absolute breeze: the microwave. For tips on how to make perfect rice in the microwave, Food Republic spoke to recipe developer and culinary content creator Kyle Taylor, founder of He Cooks.

While it's no secret that the microwave is king when it comes to convenient cooking hacks, Taylor noted that the appliance is often "overlooked" where rice is concerned. "It's a pretty solid method for cooking rice, especially when speed and ease are the priority," he said.

Since microwaves heat up food differently than a rice cooker, though, Taylor suggests sticking to smaller batches of long-grain or jasmine rice in order to get the best results. "Texture-wise, a rice cooker gives you more even steam and a fluffier finish," he explained, "especially for stickier or short-grain varieties." That being said, microwaved rice can be just as fragrant and delicious when the proper method is employed. "The microwave can get impressively close when done right," noted Taylor. "It just requires a bit more precision on water ratio and timing."