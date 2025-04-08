The NYC French Bistro That Turns Bread And Butter Into A Luxurious Experience

Would you ever pay $38 for bread and butter? What if it was really, really ... really good? We know that even something simple can be bougie. Celebrity chef Ina Garten likes to top her morning toast with a flavorful French butter that runs $35 per pound or more. Even so, seeing bread and butter on a restaurant menu with a price tag nearing $40 is enough to drop one's jaw — and make one curious.

At Quality Bistro, the item is called Butter Service Garni. It's a literal mountain of butter in a crock, which is taken and spread onto a marble serving vessel alongside bread and various other accompaniments. It's couched under a section titled "Les Snacks" on the dinner menu and under the heading "Pour La Table" on the lunch roster (the category is simply "For the Table" at brunchtime.

"We were inspired by Restaurant Allard in Paris, which has a huge mound of butter under a glass dome in their dining room," said Chef Craig Koketsu, Chef Partner at Quality Branded. "We wanted our guests to experience the awe and delight of seeing a large vat of homemade butter roll up to the table. And we complemented the butter with all the things we love to eat it with."

As one would expect for such a flashy price, this bread and butter is anything but ordinary. An astounding amount of upscale butter and hearty slices of artisan bread are the feature pieces of a unique and lavish culinary experience.