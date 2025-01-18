Ina Garten's Favorite Butter For Bread Is French And Flavorful

It comes as little surprise that food maven Ina Garten enjoys simple yet luxurious ingredients, and the butter for her bread is no exception. For cooking, Garten has specified that Cabot brand unsalted butter is her go-to, and it's one of the fridge essentials she always keeps on hand. When it comes to her breakfast toast, however, there is only one butter that makes the cut: Beurre de Baratte, a French butter with flaked sea salt that has a distinctively nutty, tangy taste.

This bougie ingredient Garten tops her toast with originates in Normandy, France, and uses milk from grass-grazed cows. It's mixed in a traditional wooden butter churn for processing and molded by hand into its final round shape. The price of the delicacy reflects its painstaking manufacturing, retailing for as much as $35 per pound or more online.

Garten shared her love for this special butter with "Seinfeld" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus on the latter's "Wiser Than Me" podcast. The Barefoot Contessa said that coffee and toast spread with decadent Beurre de Baratte is actually her go-to breakfast. Garten follows up her coffee and upscale buttered toast with a cup of tea later in the morning and soup for lunch, and usually dines out or orders in for dinner.