Why Buying Bone-In Meat At The Grocery Store Might Be A Mistake

If you find yourself reaching for bone-in pork chops, T-bone steaks, or other meats at the grocery store, you may want to think twice about when you are planning on enjoying it. This bony choice could be a mistake if you're not going to roast or grill the protein soon after purchasing. In an exclusive interview, chef Richard Sandoval of Richard Sandoval Hospitality told Food Republic, "Bones can retain blood and marrow, which can speed up bacterial growth and shorten shelf life if not properly handled."

Sandoval isn't suggesting completely avoiding bone-in meats, though. "... Bones also add flavor and moisture when cooking — they act as a natural insulator and help the meat cook more evenly," he said. According to the expert, meat that contains bones are slightly more temperamental as far as timing is concerned, so don't forget about any cuts you might have hanging out in your refrigerator.

To make sure you're getting the freshest meat, Sandoval recommended always checking the smell, color, and sell-by date. "When shopping, look for vibrant color, tight packaging, and no off-odors," he said. "The bone should look clean and the meat around it shouldn't be discolored or overly soft." Additionally, look for dryness or sliminess, which can both indicate that the meat is not at its freshest and may even be spoiled.