The Tropical Twist That Makes Hawaiian-Style Hot Dogs Unique

A hot dog is a simple dish, but in that simplicity lies infinite room for experimentation. There are dozens of regional hot dog styles you've probably never heard of, from Alaskan reindeer dogs topped with Coca-Cola-glazed onions to Seattle's iconic cream cheese and jalapeño dogs, to Guatemalan shucos topped with guacamole, cabbage, peppers, and a mayonnaise-ketchup-mustard combo. But out of all of these inventive variations, one stands out for the culinary contrast its ingredients present, and that's the Hawaiian-style hot dog.

What sets a Hawaiian-style hot dog apart from the field is its use, not of vegetables or crunchy potatoes like so many other variations, but rather, of sweet fruit. That's right, these treats come topped with pineapple sauce. Some recipes call for the hot dog to be wrapped in bacon, others don't, but one thing remains the same — that touch of sweetness is key.

We all know that fruit in savory foods can be a touchy subject, as evidenced by the eternal controversy regarding pineapple as an ingredient in pizza. However, restaurants like the Filipino chain Jollibee have found great success with items like its Aloha Burger, which features a slice of grilled pineapple topping the hamburger patty. This is, in a way, a tribute to the most famous pineapple fast food item: the teriyaki burger. In fact, beloved New York institution Gray's Papaya has been combining hot dogs and pineapple for years.