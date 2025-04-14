The Tropical Twist That Makes Hawaiian-Style Hot Dogs Unique
A hot dog is a simple dish, but in that simplicity lies infinite room for experimentation. There are dozens of regional hot dog styles you've probably never heard of, from Alaskan reindeer dogs topped with Coca-Cola-glazed onions to Seattle's iconic cream cheese and jalapeño dogs, to Guatemalan shucos topped with guacamole, cabbage, peppers, and a mayonnaise-ketchup-mustard combo. But out of all of these inventive variations, one stands out for the culinary contrast its ingredients present, and that's the Hawaiian-style hot dog.
What sets a Hawaiian-style hot dog apart from the field is its use, not of vegetables or crunchy potatoes like so many other variations, but rather, of sweet fruit. That's right, these treats come topped with pineapple sauce. Some recipes call for the hot dog to be wrapped in bacon, others don't, but one thing remains the same — that touch of sweetness is key.
We all know that fruit in savory foods can be a touchy subject, as evidenced by the eternal controversy regarding pineapple as an ingredient in pizza. However, restaurants like the Filipino chain Jollibee have found great success with items like its Aloha Burger, which features a slice of grilled pineapple topping the hamburger patty. This is, in a way, a tribute to the most famous pineapple fast food item: the teriyaki burger. In fact, beloved New York institution Gray's Papaya has been combining hot dogs and pineapple for years.
Different styles of pineapple preparation
The presentation of the pineapple on a Hawaiian-style hot dog can vary depending on region and personal preference. Colombian hot dogs use this concept but with a slight twist — instead of a pineapple salsa, a sweet and smooth pineapple sauce is layered on top of the dish. This sauce is made by puréeing pineapple and water, then adding sugar and cinnamon and simmering until it's thick before adding vinegar and cornstarch to help it fully come together. The hot dog is then assembled with a combination of ketchup, mustard, potato chips, a pink sauce similar to fry sauce, and, of course, the pineapple sauce.
More common outside of Colombia is the use of fresh pineapple, occasionally grilled for added caramelized char, which is turned into a fresh salsa with red onion, lime juice, and cilantro. This is layered on top of the dog, providing a contrast not only in flavor but also in texture, with the dual crunch of the pineapple and onion.
If you want to kick things up even further, you can take a page from Puka Dog. This Hawaiian institution, which got the highly coveted Anthony Bourdain seal of approval, offers a spicy pineapple relish made with mustard, garlic, honey, red pepper flakes, and garlic.