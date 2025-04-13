The Buttery Trick That Made Elvis' Favorite Breakfast Food That Much More Delicious

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The King of Rock 'n' Roll, Elvis Presley, was known for maintaining his down-home tastes in food long after riches and fame enabled him to eat the finest cuisine. For Elvis, it was all about homecooked fare like meatloaf with wheat germ and the sandwich he loved best of all: fried peanut butter and banana. The King also loved butter. One of Elvis' favorite cakes was a rich, buttery classic — a special pound cake that called for half a pound of butter among its ingredients. As part of his go-to breakfast, Presley favored homemade biscuits, fried in so much butter that his former cook, Mary Jenkins Langston, reported that he'd have butter literally running down his arms while he ate them.

There are a couple of different biscuit recipes reported to be favorites of the King. One was featured in the book "Are You Hungry Tonight? Elvis' Favorite Recipes." Its ingredients include flour, baking powder, sugar, cream of tartar, salt, shortening, and milk. Another book — "Elvis Presley: The Man. The Life. The Legend." — shares a recipe for buttermilk biscuits that is similar, but it trades out the milk for buttermilk and adds in lukewarm water and a packet of yeast (also eliminating the cream of tartar and using baking soda instead of powder). Whether it was one of these bready compilations or a different recipe that Langston prepared for the rock idol, we don't know. But we do know that those breakfast biscuits were always swimming in butter.