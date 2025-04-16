How Can You Even Cheat In A Hot Dog Eating Contest? The Nathan's Controversy Explained

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest — is there anything more American than this annual Fourth of July monument to competitive spirit and, of course, deliciously processed meat? It's an institution that brings joy and entertainment to the masses, or at least, it usually is. During the 2024 contest, the taste of beef was tainted by the acrid rumors of contestant Nick Wehry cheating. But how does one cheat at a hot dog-eating contest in front of cameras and spectators alike?

The answer lies in the scoring system. While hot dogs are counted in the moment, the official tally that goes to the Major League Eating offices is scored based on the number of empty plates in front of each competitor, and this is where the controversy began. During the contest, Wehry's score of 46.75 hot dogs was called out, but when the score went live on the league's website, it read 51.75, good for fourth place and $1000 in prize money. This led to claims that there was video evidence of Wehry adding a plate to his pile when no one was looking.

Wehry would have placed fourth with either number. However, some said that the real issue is that making it to 50 hot dogs, as Wehry's wife Miki Sudo did in the same competition, puts you in an elite group of competitive eaters, a ranking that some might feel is worthy of tipping the scales for. While Wehry denied cheating, he eventually called for the original score of 46.75 to stand, so as to avoid the perception of impropriety.