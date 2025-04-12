The Most Consumed Meat In The World Isn't Chicken Or Beef

When you think of meat, what first comes to mind? A juicy hand-cut burger or a thick ribeye served up rare? Or what about a simple but delicious roasted whole chicken? If you live in the U.S., your mind likely went there since beef and chicken are the two most-consumed meats in the country. But when taking the entire world into account, both of these sources of protein play second and third fiddle to pork.

According to the USDA, the world population eats more pork than any other meat, with pork accounting for 36% of total meat consumption. Chicken is a nearby second at 33%, with beef bringing up the rear at 24%. Goats and sheep are eaten with much less frequency, representing just 5% together of the world's total meat consumption.

If this is surprising information, you should consider that pork is the number one meat source in China, which currently has a population of 1.4 billion people, who on average are eating pork up to five times a week. This is included in dishes such as char siu pork, sweet and sour pork, and as part of the filling in dumplings and dim sum.