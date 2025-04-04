Whole Foods Quietly Released A New Latte Inspired By A Fan-Favorite Cake

Among the other things you probably didn't know about Whole Foods, the grocery giant recently launched a new latte inspired by its customer-favorite Berry Chantilly Cake! Now you can enjoy the same decadent flavors of rich vanilla, subtle almond, and fruity berries while getting your caffeine fix.

Inspiration for the original cake recipe came from the grandmother of a Whole Foods baker, and originated at Arabella Station in New Orleans. The cake became such a viral sensation that when it was suspected Whole Foods had discontinued the product, the company had to release a statement clarifying that it needed to change the recipe in order to standardize its flavor and quality across all locations. Capitalizing on the popularity of its cake, Whole Foods adapted its bakery recipe into a latte by using a delicious blend of syrups in conjunction with its high-quality coffee blends. Announced by Whole Foods on TikTok in early April 2025, it quickly took the social media platform by storm, with tons of users posting about their new favorite drink and confirming its availability at their local stores.

While "skimpflation" seems to have claimed Whole Foods' much-loved Berry Chantilly Cake, this represents a new opportunity for lovers of the baked good to enjoy many of the same flavors. However, some folks may need to wait until the latte becomes available at their nearest locations.