The French Pastry Technique To Use For The Best Crinkle Top On Your Brownies

Narrowly beating out getting to lick the bowl when making a fresh batch of brownies is succeeding in getting a perfectly crinkled top after pulling them from the oven — other than maybe using Martha Stewart's brownie hack for getting the best edges. Whether you're making brownies from scratch or using a box mix, the secret to the coveted crinkly, cracked top lies in an Italian technique that was popularized in French cuisine.

Food Republic talked with chef Christopher Hensel about the ins and outs of this method. "Sabayon is a technique where eggs and sugar are whisked together over gentle heat to create a thick, airy emulsion. For brownies, this step dissolves sugar into the eggs while incorporating air, which leads to a glossy, crinkled top," explained chef Hensel.

The consistency of your sabayon should be a thinner and silkier crème anglaise or pastry cream. Sabayon is both a cooking concept (of whisking eggs with sugar to create a light-as-air emulsion, often with some kind of wine) as well as a dessert sauce recipe. This method can take about 10 minutes to get the eggs in the sabayon to a ribbon-like state. The whipping of the eggs with the sugar creates an airy structure for the brownies while the fully dissolved sugar lends the perfect viscosity for the thin, crinkled, tissue-paper-like top.