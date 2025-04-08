Do You Really Need Eggs For Hollandaise Sauce? Nope - Here's The Workaround

The not-so-humble Hollandaise is a hero of French cookery. From a classic eggs Benedict to accompanying a perfectly cooked steak dinner, this iconic mother sauce lends a gorgeous silky mouthfeel and a luxurious, creamy, yet subtly tangy flavor to whatever dish it graces. But as delicious as it is, the yolks of those eggs are of crucial importance in a Hollandaise — they're what give the sauce its signature richness. However, if you happen to be in short supply (or you simply can't eat eggs), don't fret: There is a workaround!

To find out more, Food Republic consulted food writer Taryn Yudaken, and it turns out the solution is a little nuts — quite literally. "Cashews blended with a touch of olive oil or butter (plant-based, if desired) create a creamy base that mimics the luxurious mouthfeel of traditional Hollandaise," she told us. Using cashews to create a sense of creaminess isn't exactly new, either — it's the secret to this perfect cashew butter chicken dish, and blended cashew cream makes for a delicious salad topper all on its own.

"Aquafaba (chickpea water) is a little lighter than cashew milk in texture and weight, but helps with emulsification," Yudaken added. If you're a serial egg substituter, chances are you've come across aquafaba before — especially in baking — but it also works wonders to thicken up sauces. "Ideally, you can use a combination of both cashews and aquafaba to create the classic creamy and rich Hollandaise texture."