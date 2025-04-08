Do You Really Need Eggs For Hollandaise Sauce? Nope - Here's The Workaround
The not-so-humble Hollandaise is a hero of French cookery. From a classic eggs Benedict to accompanying a perfectly cooked steak dinner, this iconic mother sauce lends a gorgeous silky mouthfeel and a luxurious, creamy, yet subtly tangy flavor to whatever dish it graces. But as delicious as it is, the yolks of those eggs are of crucial importance in a Hollandaise — they're what give the sauce its signature richness. However, if you happen to be in short supply (or you simply can't eat eggs), don't fret: There is a workaround!
To find out more, Food Republic consulted food writer Taryn Yudaken, and it turns out the solution is a little nuts — quite literally. "Cashews blended with a touch of olive oil or butter (plant-based, if desired) create a creamy base that mimics the luxurious mouthfeel of traditional Hollandaise," she told us. Using cashews to create a sense of creaminess isn't exactly new, either — it's the secret to this perfect cashew butter chicken dish, and blended cashew cream makes for a delicious salad topper all on its own.
"Aquafaba (chickpea water) is a little lighter than cashew milk in texture and weight, but helps with emulsification," Yudaken added. If you're a serial egg substituter, chances are you've come across aquafaba before — especially in baking — but it also works wonders to thicken up sauces. "Ideally, you can use a combination of both cashews and aquafaba to create the classic creamy and rich Hollandaise texture."
Things to keep in mind when making egg-free Hollandaise at home
Though making homemade Hollandaise without any egg is a surprisingly easy endeavor (and one that yields surprisingly delicious results, for all you skeptics out there), there are a couple of little tips and tricks that are important to keep in mind. When blending the cashews especially, you'll need to take care that you don't leave any lumps, graininess, or stray chunks of nuts in your sauce — and that means hydrating them. "When making egg-free Hollandaise at home with cashew milk, make sure to soak your cashews before blending them, which helps with smoothness," Taryn Yudaken explained. That hydration helps them break down a little easier, making life easier for your blender! "Blending very thoroughly is important, too," she added.
It's also essential to remember to compensate for the lack of egg flavor you might miss as a result of leaving it out. Though the cashews will bring a nutty, rich complexity all their own, if you want to retain that classic Hollandaise flavor profile, you'll need to include some of the original ingredients: "Don't skip the classic ingredients like lemon juice and Dijon mustard," said Yudaken. "You'll need them to help brighten up the sauce." The lemon especially will help you achieve that signature tang you find in a great Hollandaise and counteract the richness from the blended cashews — giving you a beautifully complex, and importantly, balanced sauce.