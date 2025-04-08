Whiskey Lovers, Take Note: Does Your Opened Bottle Ever Go Bad?

How you store your whiskey is just as important as where you store it, according to Caitlin Bartlemay. When it comes to how long an open bottle of whiskey retains its best flavor, the answer may surprise you. Three to six months is considered the ideal shelf life for a bottle, though proper handling of it may help extend that timeframe.

One key to maintaining the quality — and quantity — of a bottle of whiskey depends on how the bottle is stopped. "[If] the whiskey in question has a natural cork closure, you will want to tip the bottle on its side to keep the cork wet," Bartlemay advised. "If the cork dries out too much, it could shrink and let more vapor exchange happen that will change and evaporate the whiskey over time."

This is a big part of why you shouldn't store good whiskey in its original bottle. The cork shrinking will speed up the diminishing of quality of your best booze, and while that may not lead to mold or outright expiration of the spirit, it will certainly ruin what makes the drink so special to begin with. The good news is, if you take Bartlemay's advice and stock up on the proper supplies, this shouldn't become an issue. "I have bottles that I have returned to after a few years of being open and still enjoy them, but it's because I've taken the time to make sure they are being stored with care," the expert shared.