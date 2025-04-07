The Expiration Debate: Does Unopened Whiskey Ever Spoil? What You Should Know About Its Shelf Life

When it comes to expiration dates, food tends to steal the thunder. Everyone seems so hyper-aware of what's in their fridge potentially going bad, that sometimes we forget about the shelf life of our drinks. Despite the general assumption that alcohol basically lasts forever, that's not exactly the case. Booze can, and will, spoil, so it is important to know when it has and how you can prevent it from going bad prematurely. For example, an open bottle of whiskey should last three to six months after it's been opened. But what about bottles that haven't been opened at all? To find out just how long you can leave that bottle of Pappy van Winkle on the shelf before you open it, we spoke to Caitlin Bartlemay, master distiller of Hood River Distillers in Oregon.

As it turns out, the longevity of your unopened whiskey has more to do with how it's kept, not the length of time it has sat unopened. "If not stored properly, it could spoil," Bartlemay told Food Republic. "If the bottle is sealed and kept in a cool, dark, and dry place it is just as likely to last longer than we will." The crucial factor is keeping the bottle away from light and heat, which can cause the liquid to evaporate — and that's bad news: "Whiskey will spoil in storage because of evaporation, so take care of the bottle and the closure and your favorite whiskey will stick around for that next special occasion."