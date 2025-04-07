Want Perfect Lemon Bars? The Boxed Ingredient Hack For Ultimate Fluff & Flavor

If you're looking for ways to use up the leftover lemons in your kitchen, making lemon bars might be top of mind (or perhaps you're just in the mood for these tart-yet-sweet treats). While the internet is full of tips for getting the best results, we wanted to tap into the professionals for some lesser-known tricks. To get the best insight, we spoke to Odette D'Aniello, baking expert and CEO at Dragonfly Cakes, for her expertise. And according to D'Aniello, incorporating lemon Jell-O is a surefire way to achieve a beautiful lemon-y flavor while also enhancing the overall texture of your lemon bars.

"The gelatin adds a punchy, candy-like citrus flavor that fresh lemon alone can't always achieve, especially in when lemons are out of season," D'Aniello said. "It also helps with texture — Jell-O thickens the filling slightly and gives it that glossy, smooth finish." When adding the gelatin, one packet should do the trick.

Keep in mind that while this trick can yield a tasty result, it may not be the best move depending on whom you're serving. "This is a great, easy fix, but remember that gelatin isn't vegan or vegetarian for our folks with dietary restrictions," D'Aniello added.