Want Perfect Lemon Bars? The Boxed Ingredient Hack For Ultimate Fluff & Flavor
If you're looking for ways to use up the leftover lemons in your kitchen, making lemon bars might be top of mind (or perhaps you're just in the mood for these tart-yet-sweet treats). While the internet is full of tips for getting the best results, we wanted to tap into the professionals for some lesser-known tricks. To get the best insight, we spoke to Odette D'Aniello, baking expert and CEO at Dragonfly Cakes, for her expertise. And according to D'Aniello, incorporating lemon Jell-O is a surefire way to achieve a beautiful lemon-y flavor while also enhancing the overall texture of your lemon bars.
"The gelatin adds a punchy, candy-like citrus flavor that fresh lemon alone can't always achieve, especially in when lemons are out of season," D'Aniello said. "It also helps with texture — Jell-O thickens the filling slightly and gives it that glossy, smooth finish." When adding the gelatin, one packet should do the trick.
Keep in mind that while this trick can yield a tasty result, it may not be the best move depending on whom you're serving. "This is a great, easy fix, but remember that gelatin isn't vegan or vegetarian for our folks with dietary restrictions," D'Aniello added.
Tips for using Jell-O in your lemon bar recipe
When incorporating lemon Jell-O into your recipe, you may want to consider adjusting the sweetness — or acidity — to keep everything balanced and harmonious on the palate. "I usually reduce the sugar in the rest of the recipe or bump up the fresh lemon juice and/or zest to cut through the extra sweetness," Odette D'Aniello said. As with any personal spin on a recipe, it'll be a matter of trial and error to figure out the best adjustments for your taste.
And remember, this trick isn't limited to just lemon bars. "This method works beautifully in things like orange creamsicle bars or strawberry lemonade poke cakes too — any fruity dessert that benefits from a little extra brightness and body does well from the acidity of a lemon, lime, or tart citrus that constitutes the flavor base," D'Aniello said. So, if you're whipping up a fresh lemon pound cake, or even a light and airy Chantilly cake, you may want to consider this zesty upgrade.