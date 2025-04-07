Want To Turn Your Store-Bought Brownie Mix Into A Cake? Add These Two Ingredients

There are tons of exciting upgrades you can use to enhance boxed brownie mix, like making a flavorful oil swap for fancier boxed brownies or including crunchy additions to add fun texture. But for taking that brownie mix and using it in a whole new way — as in turning it into a literal cake — we wanted to check with an expert on how best to do that. Food Republic spoke to Chef Christopher Hensel for his input on which ingredients will take your brownie mix and transform it into a delicious chocolate cake.

According to Chef Hensel, adding an extra egg and some baking powder would do the trick. "An extra egg would reduce the density of the brownie mixture and would help increase the structure, creating a lighter, more aerated crumb — closer to a cake than a 'fudgy' brownie," Chef Hensel said. When it comes to baking powder, adding about a teaspoon would have a very similar effect on the outcome. "Baking powder as well as egg are both leaveners, resulting in increased air pockets and therefore a more aerated crumb," he explained.

One thing you want to avoid is adding any more fat than necessary. "As for oil or butter, increasing the fat content would cause a higher density and ensure a 'fudgy' brownie," Chef Hensel added.