How To Make Reheated Pulled Pork Just As Moist As The First Time
If you're someone who loves trying out different types of pork recipes, you're probably a pro at making a juicy batch of pulled pork. The thing is, reheating it can be tough (and lead to chewy, dry meat). But don't worry, there are ways to heat up your leftovers without losing its tender texture. To get you the best tips on reheating pulled pork the right way, we asked Author Matt Moore for his expert insight.
According to Moore, making use of leftover sauce is a game-changer for ensuring a juicy and moist result (and with the list of books Moore's written, we trust him). "Pulled pork can become dry and tough very quickly when reheated, so adding the sauce component makes it much easier to produce a better result, both because of the moisture and flavor of the sauce," Moore said. So, whether you're reheating leftover pulled pork to fill a tasty burrito, using it in a melty Cuban sandwich, or simply reusing it for a BBQ dinner, you always want to make sure you have some sauce on hand, too.
As for the actual method of reheating, the stove is your best bet. "In the same way you used a low and slow technique to get tender, pulled pork, I suggest you do the same when reheating," Moore said. "Bringing the mixture to a warm temperature on stovetop, over low heat with a lid to trap [moisture]. Stir often and be careful not to overheat."
More dos and don'ts of reheating pulled pork
Aside from the stovetop, Matt Moore also suggested that the oven could be a good option for warming leftover pulled pork (just make sure you use low temps and a covered dish). He did, however, warn us against many other alternatives: "Avoid the microwave, air fryer, or other devices that heat quickly."
And it's not just the meat that you want to reheat slowly, it's also important that you don't reheat the sauce too fast. "Beware of sauces that contain a ton of sugar — especially when heating [too] quickly, which can cause the sauce to burn," Moore said. "Gently heating the sauce and meat in a covered pot, or pan, is the best way to get the results you desire."
Now, all of these methods have been assuming you had some leftover sauce for the meat. But there may be times when you are reheating pulled pork without it. In this case, it's best to use steam to reheat the pork. "If you do not have sauce, and you intend to heat the meat itself, I would suggest creating a double boiler and gently steaming the meat back to temp — that will enhance moisture without affecting flavor," Moore said.