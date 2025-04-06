How To Make Reheated Pulled Pork Just As Moist As The First Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're someone who loves trying out different types of pork recipes, you're probably a pro at making a juicy batch of pulled pork. The thing is, reheating it can be tough (and lead to chewy, dry meat). But don't worry, there are ways to heat up your leftovers without losing its tender texture. To get you the best tips on reheating pulled pork the right way, we asked Author Matt Moore for his expert insight.

According to Moore, making use of leftover sauce is a game-changer for ensuring a juicy and moist result (and with the list of books Moore's written, we trust him). "Pulled pork can become dry and tough very quickly when reheated, so adding the sauce component makes it much easier to produce a better result, both because of the moisture and flavor of the sauce," Moore said. So, whether you're reheating leftover pulled pork to fill a tasty burrito, using it in a melty Cuban sandwich, or simply reusing it for a BBQ dinner, you always want to make sure you have some sauce on hand, too.

As for the actual method of reheating, the stove is your best bet. "In the same way you used a low and slow technique to get tender, pulled pork, I suggest you do the same when reheating," Moore said. "Bringing the mixture to a warm temperature on stovetop, over low heat with a lid to trap [moisture]. Stir often and be careful not to overheat."