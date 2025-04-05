The Extra Step That Makes Cabbage Soup Irresistible

Cabbage is undoubtedly one of the best vegetables with the worst reputation because not only is it actually really tasty (we dare you try the Cider-Braised Chicken with Cabbage and Thyme and not go back for seconds), but it's also inexpensive and incredibly nutritious. One of the best recipes to start your cabbage cooking journey with is cabbage soup. To make the best cabbage soup, try these 13 secret ingredients and follow chef-approved tips to prep the vegetable. Scott Groth, chef at I'd Rather Be A Chef, spoke to Food Republic about making cabbage irresistible. According to Groth, "When the cabbage is browned, it rounds out the flavor of the soup base. This makes the soup taste more satisfying. It's like an equation."

He continued, "The beauty behind cabbage is the natural sugars that it contains." It's true — this vegetable, known for its slightly peppery flavor when raw, contains both glucose and fructose. "When the cabbage is caramelized, whether in ghee, butter, bacon fat, duck fat, etc., the sugars brown and bring out a delicious, almost nutty flavor that just doesn't happen when it is simmered in stock or broth," said Groth. That's why caramelizing the cabbage before adding it to your soup pot is the perfect flavor-enhancing trick.