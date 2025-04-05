The Extra Step That Makes Cabbage Soup Irresistible
Cabbage is undoubtedly one of the best vegetables with the worst reputation because not only is it actually really tasty (we dare you try the Cider-Braised Chicken with Cabbage and Thyme and not go back for seconds), but it's also inexpensive and incredibly nutritious. One of the best recipes to start your cabbage cooking journey with is cabbage soup. To make the best cabbage soup, try these 13 secret ingredients and follow chef-approved tips to prep the vegetable. Scott Groth, chef at I'd Rather Be A Chef, spoke to Food Republic about making cabbage irresistible. According to Groth, "When the cabbage is browned, it rounds out the flavor of the soup base. This makes the soup taste more satisfying. It's like an equation."
He continued, "The beauty behind cabbage is the natural sugars that it contains." It's true — this vegetable, known for its slightly peppery flavor when raw, contains both glucose and fructose. "When the cabbage is caramelized, whether in ghee, butter, bacon fat, duck fat, etc., the sugars brown and bring out a delicious, almost nutty flavor that just doesn't happen when it is simmered in stock or broth," said Groth. That's why caramelizing the cabbage before adding it to your soup pot is the perfect flavor-enhancing trick.
How to properly brown cabbage for the best flavor in your soup
Chef Scott Groth offered guidance on how to get incredibly caramelized cabbage for your soup. He recommended a cast iron pan or heavy-bottomed skillet, explaining that a good pan is crucial for even heating. "Although butter adds flavor and richness, my go-to for cabbage is bacon fat, followed closely by ghee," he said. Using bacon fat brings in a savory, salty flavor that pairs perfectly with the caramelized cabbage. Just check out this Cabbage, Mushroom, and Bacon Pasta recipe for more evidence of the goodness of this pairing.
He continued, saying that he heats the pan over high heat until the fat shimmers, adds in the chopped cabbage with just a pinch of salt, and then reduces the heat to medium. At this point, he suggests putting the lid on the pan and letting the cabbage just soften. "Uncover and turn the heat up to medium-high to allow the moisture to cook off and the caramelization to occur," Groth instructed. "The trick is to let the cabbage just sit without stirring for three to four minutes so it picks up that golden color." The whole process can take up to half an hour to fully brown your cabbage, but the additional flavor is so, so worth it.