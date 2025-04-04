Texas Vs Oklahoma-Style Chili: What's The Difference?

Beans or no beans, that is the question — and it's only one of the differences between Texas chili and Oklahoma-style chili. If you're a purist and a Texan, the answer is easy: Beans don't go in chili. If you're from Oklahoma, you're good sans beans or with piling them on.

Perhaps the concept of putting beans in chili goes back to the chuck wagon days when cowboys prepared beans separately from the chili. They were served as a side dish to complete the plate. Naturally, they ended up mixed together. Did that qualify as chili? Technically, yes. Chili is defined as a slow-cooked stew containing ground meat and chile peppers. It may also incorporate tomatoes, spices, and beans. However, the addition of beans keeps the chili from being labeled Texas-style.

So, are Texans and purists wrong? No. People from various parts of the U.S. and the world have put their own spin on the dish inspired by Mexican, Native American, and Spanish cuisine. Chili with meat (aka chili con carne) is thought to have been created in San Antonio, Texas. In 1860, it became popular when a group of enterprising businesswomen began preparing the dish and serving it at Military Plaza. These women became known as the Chili Queens and they served their chili with a side of beans. Their food stands, which were in place until the 1930s, introduced Mexican food to the working class.