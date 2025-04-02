No More Dry Chicken: How To Actually Keep Your Rotisserie Chicken Most & Juicy

Rotisserie chicken is a quick, ready-made dinner option that is great when you're short on time and low on energy. Once you've carefully evaluated the best grocery store rotisserie chicken options, all you have to do is buy the bird you want and take it home. You can eat it as is, or you can easily shred the dish with kitchen tools to make a variety of dishes, like chicken tacos or casseroles. But there's one common problem with the store-bought poultry: reheating it once it's no longer hot from the supermarket. How can you rewarm it without drying out the meat? For the answer, Food Republic turned to Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis. It can be challenging to warm up leftover chicken without a dried-out result. Luckily, the expert chef had some wisdom to offer.

One good method for reheating the poultry is in an air fryer. The appliance warms it quickly and easily, while keeping the skin crispy and the meat juicy. Simply pop the bird remnants into a preheated air fryer for a few minutes, and you're done. If you haven't invested in an air fryer just yet or you realize it hasn't been cleaned in a while and you want to avoid doing yet another dish, there is another alternative method of reheating, using an appliance you more than likely do have on hand. ”If you don't have an air fryer," Littley shared, "the oven is still a great option."