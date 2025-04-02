What Exactly Are Bitters, And Why Do Some Cocktails Need Them?

Calling the ingredient responsible for altering the flavor profile of a drink "bitters" may be a disservice to it. Steeping herbs, seeds, and bark in alcohol certainly creates a bitter concoction, but it also creates a subtle tapestry of other flavors. To find out exactly what bitters are and why some cocktails need them, we spoke with Andrea Abbondanza, hospitality expert and former chef.

"Bitters are like a spice mix," Abbondanza says. "A dash of garam masala may add some heft to a dish, but dashes of bitters may bring depth, complexity, and scent to a cocktail. They do not simply 'season' the drink — they change the taste of the drink entirely, sometimes in subtle ways you won't notice until you try the cocktail without the bitters." It's that subtlety that can separate a liquor-and-mixer concoction from a true cocktail, bursting with layered flavor.

Alone, bitters are true to their name, much the same way that most spices are fairly unappealing by themselves. However, when mixed into a drink, all those subtle flavors come to life, intertwining with the rest of the cocktail. "All that being said, as with salt, they balance and are used to accentuate other tastes," Abbondanza says. "They're the low-profile MVPs of the bar." From homemade digestive bitters to all the bitters variations that transform whiskey cocktails, you can never have too many MVPs on your team.