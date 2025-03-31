Use This Genius Expert Tip For Making Poached Eggs For A Crowd

Of course, there is a long list of mistakes everyone makes when poaching eggs, and vinegar alone won't prevent every potential disaster. This particularly finicky style of egg also requires patience and preparation — especially when it comes to keeping your poaching water at the proper temperature.

"Remember a gentle simmer, not rolling boil for your poaching," says chef Maricel Gentile. While it may be tempting to keep your burner on high to speed up the cooking process, rapidly boiling water can tear at your delicate eggs and cause them to fall apart in the pot. Instead, once your seasoned egg poaching water has reached an initial boil, turn your burner to low to allow the eggs to gently simmer.

As far as preparation goes, having the right kind of pot for poaching can make all the difference between perfectly cooked eggs and a watery scrambled mess. Chef Gentile recommends using "a wide shallow pan, not a deep pot" in order to easily retrieve eggs once they're cooked. Just be sure the pan can hold at least three inches of water so the eggs don't stick to the bottom. If you're poaching a large batch of eggs at once, "a hotel pan works great," says chef Gentile. "Put it across two burners on very low [to] keep a gentle simmer."