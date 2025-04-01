The Secret Ingredient That Makes Homemade Ice Cream As Smooth As Store-Bought

Between figuring out sourdough starters and making your own three-ingredient pickles, forgoing certain grocery store items for quality crafted foods usually reserved for bygone eras seems to be the ironic way of the future. You can add ice cream to that list, with a gummy addition — gelatin. This secret superhero ingredient will ensure your homemade ice cream is just as smooth as what you pick up from the store. Food Republic reached out to Zac Young, TV personality on Food Network and owner of Sprinkletown Donuts & Ice Cream.

Young explained, "Gelatin is a great stabilizer for ice creams and especially sorbets, since gelatin 'traps' water, resulting in smaller ice crystals. Similarly, using thickeners like corn starch or xanthan gum [helps] mitigate water content." Smaller ice crystals will mean better overall texture and slower melting.

To include gelatin in your ice cream, you'll need one packet for every six cups of your ice cream mixture. You'll bloom the gelatin over low heat with a ¼ cup of your not-yet-ice cream, stirring until fully dissolved. Then, stir that separated mixture back into the rest before churning and freezing. Corn starch or xanthan gum makes a vegetarian-friendly option instead of gelatin. You only need ½ teaspoon of xanthan gum or one tablespoon and a teaspoon of cornstarch for roughly every four cups of liquid.