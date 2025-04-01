The Main Ingredient Swap For A Hearty And Meat-Free Chicken Pot Pie

When adding fish to pot pies, it's important to keep some things in mind. Chef Maricel Gentile shared a few more exclusive tips with Food Republic, "Fish is more delicate, so you will want to add it near the end of the cooking of the filling — and just before baking. We want nice pieces of fish to [bite] into, not a mushy result."

For the filling, consider adding ingredients that complement fish. "Your classic mirepoix is fine, but try adding leeks for some sweetness, some fresh dill or tarragon for a little pop, and a splash of white wine or lemon juice to bring out the richness," Gentile recommended. By including these ingredients, you can brighten up the pot pie by incorporating herbs and flavors that work beautifully with seafood.

Similarly, consider swapping out the chicken broth or stock in favor of other ingredients that can work better. "Instead of chicken stock, swap it with fish stock or vegetable broth," Gentile said. "You could even use a little clam juice to add some umami depth." Additionally, the way you season the pot pie is something to keep in mind. "For seasoning, fish is [milder] in flavor than chicken, so a little thyme, bay leaf, and a hint of mustard or miso can round things out without overpowering," Gentile explained. "Finish it with a touch of cream or milk to bring it all together." If you want to take your pot pie even further, consider adding this one ingredient for extra texture and buttery goodness. You'll end up with a delicious meal you'll love.