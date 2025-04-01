Avoid This Temperature Mistake When Making With Scrambled Eggs

There are plenty of tricks out there to achieve the perfect scramble, but there's one that's super simple and takes nearly no effort: bringing your eggs to room temperature before cooking them. Grace Vallo, founder, chef, and recipe creator for the food blog Tastefully Grace, told Food Republic about the 12 common mistakes to avoid when making scrambled eggs. According to Vallo, it's absolutely key to bring your eggs to room temperature if you want them to cook evenly and quickly.

Bringing eggs to room temperature can take time if you do it naturally, simply leaving them on the counter. But if you don't want to risk morning hangriness while waiting for them to warm up, there's an easy solution. Just briefly place the eggs in a bowl of tepid water. After about 10 minutes, they should be ready to crack, stir, and then scramble on the stovetop. This method makes it easy to check their temperature, since you can quickly feel if the shell is no longer cold. But, if you want to get some of your prep time out of the way, you can also whisk them together in a stainless steel bowl, then place the bowl in a warm water bath you've created with another larger bowl or pan. Pop in a thermometer, and when the raw eggs reach about 70 degrees Fahrenheit, they're all set to be scrambled. The only caveat with both of these quick tricks is to be sure to not use water that's too hot — you don't want them to start to scramble before they even get to the stove.