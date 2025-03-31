The Mistake You're Probably Making When Rolling Out Store-Bought Pizza Dough

Who doesn't look forward to pizza night at home? However, rolling out store-bought dough is sometimes a feat in itself. To help roll out the dough and create the best base for your pizza, Food Republic reached out to Luca Corazzina, chef de cuisine at OLIO E PIÙ, for advice. His tip: avoid rolling the dough out while it's cold. "Rolling out store-bought pizza dough while it's still cold is a common mistake that can lead to frustration in the kitchen," Corazzina shared. Even if you are using your own homemade pizza dough, rolling the ingredient straight out of the fridge is problematic for several reasons.

Corazinna explained, "When the dough is cold, it remains tight and resistant to stretching due to the gluten strands being firm and contracted." Gluten strands that have become too tough can result in your dough tearing, bunching up while spreading, and even developing a dense and chewy texture after it is baked. To avoid this, the expert suggests letting the dough come to room temperature before working with it to make things easier. More specifically, Corazinna recommended, "[Let] the dough rest ... for at least two hours [allowing] the gluten to relax, making it significantly easier to stretch and shape without excessive force." Your pizza dough will become softer and lighter as it warms, leaving you with a deliciously textured pizza crust that's much easier to work with.