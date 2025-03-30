The Most Affordable Total Wine Bottles You Need For A Budget-Friendly Night In
There's nothing like a wine night in your own home — the company is hand-selected, the food is delicious, and the vibes are immaculate. Now, if you grab some affordable groceries from Aldi's for a budget-friendly charcuterie board and marry that up with some inexpensive-yet-quality wine, you've got yourself a magical evening at home.
While you may think that you have to spend a fortune for good wine, it's actually one of many myths about wine. In fact, Total Wine, a wine-lovers superstore haven that holds over 8,000 bottles of vino, is the perfect destination if you're looking to find some quality wines that won't break the bank.
The thing is, actually knowing which wines fit this particular bill can be tricky. So, in order to find out which Total Wine options will work for you, Food Republic spoke to two experts, Lindsey Anderson, owner and sommelier of Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar in Chicago, and Paige Comrie, certified wine expert and influencer, for their expert opinions on which bottles of wine can make for an affordable night in.
For Champagne vibes with a more complex flavor profile: Borrasca Brut Cava
If you're looking for a sparkling option that's just over $12, Lindsey Anderson recommended grabbing a bottle of Borrasca Brut Cava. "Cava is made in the same method as Champagne; however, [it] utilizes indigenous Spanish grape varietals for a more complex sparkling wine at a value for everyday drinking," Anderson said.
It's the perfect option if you want to have an elevated evening at home with a bottle that's familiar to Champagne but has a bit more depth to it. "Skip the fruity, tank-fermented California sparkling or Prosecco in favor of a Cava that showcases longer aging and a more refined production method," Anderson added.
For pure Champagne vibes: Levert Cremant de Bourgogne
If you want to spend a little bit more money on sparkling wine (but still not too much), Lindsey Anderson suggested this bottle. It's also ideal if you want an option that is almost identical to traditional Champagne.
"Anytime you see 'Cremant' on the label, this means a sparkling wine from France that has been produced using all of the traditional methods of Champagne production, however cannot be called Champagne due to not being grown [or] produced in the specific Champagne region," Anderson explained. In this case, this bottle of sparkling wine comes from the broad Burgundy region. This means that it's made not only in the same method as true Champagne, but also with the same grape varietals. "A steal at under $20, a great sparkling that will be sure to impress at any celebration," Anderson added.
If you love blended reds: La Vieille Ferme Rouge
At under $10, this is a delicious red blend of Grenache, Syrah, Carignan and Cinsault — all hailing from Rhone, France. "This wine has a rich, balanced flavor profile with bright berry fruit and a hint of spice," Paige Comrie said. Slightly floral, definitely fruity, it will bring a splash of character to the evening.
It's medium-bodied, so you'll get a thicker texture and richer mouthfeel that helps make it appear like an expensive, high-end bottle. "It's an excellent choice for someone looking to try something from the Southern Rhône at an affordable price."
For Riesling lovers: Clean Slate Riesling
Coming in at just over $11 (though prices may vary by location), this is an ideal bottle of wine if you love a Riesling. "Known for its crispness and refreshing citrus flavors, Clean Slate offers great value in the world of Rieslings," Paige Comrie said.
Additionally, it's the perfect bottle if you're having a summertime night in with some fresh fish on the menu. "The slight sweetness balances well with fresh seafood or spicy dishes, making it an approachable choice," Comrie said. It will finish clean, allowing you to enjoy the crisp notes of peach and citrus without overpowering your meal.
If you want a Malbec: Alamos Malbec
If you love a Malbec, you'll swoon over this intense, medium-bodied option that comes in at just under $11. "Malbec from Argentina offers rich, deep flavors of dark fruit and chocolate," Paige Comrie explained.
It's especially perfect if you're hosting a cozy night in with meat-based dishes like steak. "Alamos is a solid, accessible choice with excellent value, perfect for grilled meats or hearty stews," Comrie added. Slightly floral and fruity with notes of spice, it's the perfect accompaniment to heartier fare.
An affordable Pinot Noir: La Crema Monterey Pinot Noir
If you love red wines but are looking for an option that's not as deep or as rich as a Malbec, a Pinot Noir may just be perfect for you — especially one that comes in at just under $15. "[This option is] a lighter, more elegant red that offers bright red fruit and earthy complexity," Paige Comrie noted.
"Great for anyone looking to explore Pinot Noir without breaking the bank, and it pairs wonderfully with roasted chicken or mushrooms," Comrie suggested. And another positive is that a pinot noir is a red wine variety that pairs well with fried chicken — talk about the perfect night in.