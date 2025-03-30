The Most Affordable Total Wine Bottles You Need For A Budget-Friendly Night In

There's nothing like a wine night in your own home — the company is hand-selected, the food is delicious, and the vibes are immaculate. Now, if you grab some affordable groceries from Aldi's for a budget-friendly charcuterie board and marry that up with some inexpensive-yet-quality wine, you've got yourself a magical evening at home.

While you may think that you have to spend a fortune for good wine, it's actually one of many myths about wine. In fact, Total Wine, a wine-lovers superstore haven that holds over 8,000 bottles of vino, is the perfect destination if you're looking to find some quality wines that won't break the bank.

The thing is, actually knowing which wines fit this particular bill can be tricky. So, in order to find out which Total Wine options will work for you, Food Republic spoke to two experts, Lindsey Anderson, owner and sommelier of Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar in Chicago, and Paige Comrie, certified wine expert and influencer, for their expert opinions on which bottles of wine can make for an affordable night in.